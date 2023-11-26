No decision yet over electoral alliance: Quader - Dainikshiksha

No decision yet over electoral alliance: Quader

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said the party is yet to take any decision over electoral alliance for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election slated for January 7.

"If it is not required, no alliance will be formed. Awami League will not form any coalition against another alliance. Why will we form an alliance, if it is not required?" he told journalists at AL president's Dhanmondi political office here.

About 14-party alliance, Quader said AL President Sheikh Hasina is the chairman of the political alliance and "we are yet to take any decision over our allies".

Replying to a question over nominating new faces for the election, the AL general secretary said AL is picking candidates comprising both new and old faces on the basis of their acceptance to people.

Aspirants' capacity to be elected is the main benchmark of evaluation, he added.

