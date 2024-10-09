No security apprehension around Prabarana Purnima: Jahangir - Dainikshiksha

Home Ministry Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) said today there was no apprehension of security around Prabarana Purnima, the second largest festival of the Buddhist community.

“I’m ensuring that you (Buddhist community) can hold your festival in a very joyful atmosphere. There is no apprehension of security around the festival,” he said when a delegation of Bangladesh Buddhist Federation met him at the latter’s Secretariat office here.

Replying to a question of not observing the Prabarana Purnima at the CHT areas by the Buddhist on the plea of insecurity, he said there was no security concern in hills.

“The security arrangement in hills is good enough. Action would be taken if any one tries to breach the security arrangement,” he said, appreciating the law enforcement agencies and local administration for tackling the situation in the CHT successfully.

He said there are some people who always want bad situation to remain.

Replying to another question about security over the Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu Community, he said stringent security measures have been taken across the country so that the festival could be celebrated in a peaceful and smooth manner.

“I hope the Durga Puja would be celebrated in a better way,” he said, referring to his visit to a puja mandap in Gazipur yesterday.

source: UNB