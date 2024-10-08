Nobel Prize in physics awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton - Dainikshiksha

John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton have been awarded Nobel Prize in Physics “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences made the decision them, according toa post on the verified Facebook page of the Nobel Prize.

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton used tools from physics to construct methods that helped lay the foundation for today’s powerful machine learning. Hopfield created a structure that can store and reconstruct information. Hinton invented a method that can independently discover properties in data and which has become important for the large artificial neural networks now in use, the post said.

Although computers cannot think, they can currently simulate capabilities like memory and learning. The 2024 Nobel Prize laureates in physics have made this feasible.

They created technologies that process information using network architectures by using fundamental physics principles and procedures.