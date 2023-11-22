NSU signs deal with Startup Grind - Dainikshiksha

In a groundbreaking development, NSU Startups Next (NSUSN), the prestigious academic incubation platform dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, has officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Grind (Dhaka Chapter).

Hailing from Silicon Valley, USA, Startup Grind stands as the globe's largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators, boasting a network of over 600 chapters. This strategic collaboration signifies a momentous milestone for both organizations, as they pool their strengths and networks to propel the Bangladeshi startup ecosystem to unprecedented heights.

The MoU, signed by key representatives of NSU Startups Next and Startup Grind, solidifies their commitment to working together to create a robust and supportive environment for aspiring entrepreneurs and startup enthusiasts. This partnership will facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and best practices, ultimately empowering the next generation of innovators to turn their ideas into successful ventures, said a press release on Wednesday (22 November).

The partnership between NSU Startups Next and Startup Grind will encompass a range of collaborative initiatives, including event coordination and resource-sharing sessions. Additionally, it will provide participants with access to mentorship programs, fostering an environment for continuous learning and growth while also creating avenues for startups to present their ideas on a global stage. Moreover, the collaboration will facilitate networking, enabling entrepreneurs to establish valuable connections, enhance their skill sets, and expedite the expansion of their businesses.

During the event, MrFarihan F. Rahman said, “Startup Grind can really support our young founders from NSU. My dream is to take them from here in Bangladesh to the global stage. So, I hope we can do that with NSU Startups Next”. Dr. Zulkarin Jahangir, Director, NSU Startups Next said, “We are at a critical juncture where startup ecosystem players such as university incubators, government, and other support organizations must join hands to create a more resourceful and connected ecosystem, and this affiliation is a step towards that.”

As NSU Startups Next and Startup Grind embark on this collaborative journey, they invite aspiring entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, and all stakeholders within the startup ecosystem to join hands and contribute to the creation of a dynamic and inclusive environment for innovation and growth, the news release added.