Obama Foundation Scholars Programme invites application - Dainikshiksha

Columbia University in New York has invited applications for the esteemed Obama Foundation Scholars 2024-25 programme. This is a fully funded leadership development initiative designed to nurture the future leaders of the world, with a focus on those who aspire to tackle the challenges faced by their communities, countries, and regions.

The Obama Foundation Scholars spend an entire academic year at Columbia University, where they have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, sharpen their skills, and establish valuable connections. Upon completion of the programme, these scholars return to their home regions armed with newfound experiences and insights, ready to drive positive change in their communities.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for this prestigious scholarship, candidates should meet the following requirements:

Emerging leaders who have already made substantial contributions in their respective fields and are currently excelling in their careers.

Commitment to return to their home country upon completing the programme.

Proficiency in English (both written and spoken).

Demonstrated ability and willingness to shape the future of their community positively.

Applicants should be aged between 26 to 45 years.

Required Documents:

Interested candidates should prepare the following documents for their application:

Completed online application form.

Curriculum vitae.

A three-minute video message highlighting your commitment.

Responses to short essay questions.

Proof of English proficiency.

Two recent letters of reference.

Scholarship Benefits:

Selected scholars will receive the following benefits:

A monthly stipend to cover living expenses in vibrant New York City.

A furnished studio apartment for a nine-month stay at Columbia University.

Full tuition fee coverage for up to four courses at Columbia University.

Comprehensive first aid and life insurance for the programme's duration in New York City.

Airfare from home country to the United States.

Transportation assistance for programme-related activities.

The application deadline is December 12, 2023, at 5pm.