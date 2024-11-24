Official recognition of flag hoisting day demanded - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Politicians, youth leaders and professionals at a discussion in Dhaka on Saturday demanded the official recognition of the day of the first national flag hoisting before the beginning of the war of independence in 1971.

ASM Abdur Rob, the president of the Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal-JSD and then a student leader, hoisted Bangladesh’s first national flag on March 2, 1971 in front of the Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

Hridaya Pataka 2 March organised the discussion at the National Press Club demanding the official recognition of the flag hoisting day. The organisation president Shahana Sultana presided over the discussion meeting.

Abdul Moyeen Khan, a standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, called on the interim government to give official recognition of the day and observe the day nationally.

He said that the interim government could take the step for glorifying the history of the liberation war.

JSD general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmod Shapon, senior vice president Tania Rob, youth leader SM Samsul Alam Nixon, among others, also spoke.