Online application for 47th BCS postponed - Dainikshiksha

The online application process for the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Examination, which was slated to begin on December 10, 2024, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, according to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

In a press release, the BPSC assured candidates that a revised timeline for the application process would be announced soon, pending necessary approvals.

nitially, the application period was scheduled to run from December 10 to December 31, 2024, closing at 11:59 pm.

Applicants have been advised to monitor updates on the official BPSC website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited’s portal (bpsc.teletalk.com.bd), where the official notice has been published.

The postponement follows the circular published by the Public Service Commission on November 28, 2024, which announced 3,688 vacancies for the 47th BCS examination. The circular detailed opportunities across various cadres and generated significant interest among aspirants nationwide.

source: unb