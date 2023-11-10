Opposing new curriculum aimed at sustaining coaching business: Dipu Moni - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni asserted on Friday that the majority of those advocating for reforming or cancelling the new curriculum are individuals involved in the coaching business.

She emphasised that the demands being put forth by these groups lack logical justification.

The minister made these remarks in response to questions from journalists at the Chandpur Circuit House on Friday, reports dainikshiksha.com correspondent in Chandpur.

Dipu Moni highlighted that some of the protesters are associated with producing notes or guidebooks for the school students, and regrettably, certain teachers are also part of this group.

According to her, the primary objective of these agitators is to sustain their coaching business.

Dipu Moni emphasised that one year is not a substantial amount of time for such a significant transformation in the education system.

She expressed confidence that guardians will gradually become accustomed to the changes, and teachers are continuously undergoing training.

The books for the new curriculum are still in an experimental phase, and adjustments are being made based on feedback, but the fundamental system will not change, she added.

The minister also noted that after extensive research and decisions in 2017-18, the current curriculum was introduced and is set to be fully implemented by 2027. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved this curriculum, reinforcing its significance, she added.

Local Awami League leaders and activists, along with Additional District Magistrate ASM Mosa and Additional Superintendent of Police Sudipta Roy, were present on the occasion.