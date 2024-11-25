Over 20 injured in clash between Polytechnic, Butex students - Dainikshiksha

At least 20 to 25 people were injured in a clash between Dhaka Polytechnic Institute and the Bangladesh University of Textiles on Sunday evening in the capital’s Tejgaon area.

The clash broke out at about 9:00pm on Sunday at Aziz Hall of BUTEX and spread to the both institutes and roads and it continued till 12:30am on Monday.

Confirming the matter, BUETX director for students welfare Riazul Islam said that the clash broke out at Aziz Hall as some students of Dhaka Polytechnic entered the dormitory compound and started taking drugs.

‘When our students created obstacle for the drug users, they started attacking on the Aziz Hall and vandalised the hall and attacked the students,’ he said, adding that later the clash spread between the two institutions.

He said that 20-25 BUTEX students were injured and three of them in critical condition.

Riazul also said that some injured were admitted to Samarita Hospital and some were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Tejgaon Industrial Area police station officer-in-charge Shamim Rahman said that they heard that the reason behind the clash was selling cannabis.

‘We also heard that 20-25 students were injured. Police and Army members are working together to bring the situation under control,’ the OC added.

A tense situation was prevailing in the area till filing the report at about 12:30am.

Source: new age