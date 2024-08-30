Pakistan PM calls Chief Adviser - Dainikshiksha

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus over the telephone on Friday, congratulating him on his assumption of the leadership of the Interim Government of Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to the Chief Adviser and hoped that the goodwill between the two South Asian countries would be translated into substantial cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus thanked Prime Minister Sharif for the phone call and the congratulatory message received from him following his swearing-in as the Bangladesh Chief Adviser after a student-led revolution.

The Chief Adviser also thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister for sending a message conveying sympathy and solidarity of the people of Pakistan for the flood victims of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his willingness to provide support to the people affected by the floods in southern and southeastern parts of Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan emphasised the need to revitalise relations between the two nations, saying there remains immense potential in expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The Pakistan Prime Minister underscored the necessity to resume mechanisms like foreign secretary-level consultations and the Joint Economic Commission between Dhaka and Islamabad. He also stressed the need to reinvigorate the SAARC process.

The Chief Adviser said he is committed to revitalising SAARC as a top regional forum to boost ties among the South Asian nations. He highlighted the necessity of holding regular SAARC summits and stressed holding even a brief meeting among the heads of state and governments of the SAARC states at the earliest convenience.

Professor Yunus also called for strengthening economic ties and people-to-people connections between the two nations.