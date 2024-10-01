Palestine envoy praises Chief Adviser's UNGA speech - Dainikshiksha

Ambassador of the State of Palestine Yousef Ramadan paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interests, global support for the State of Palestine, the genocide in Gaza, and tension in the Middle East were discussed in the meeting.

Palestinian Ambassador Yousef Ramadan appreciated the Chief Adviser's speech in the United Nations, saying it was timely and shed a much-needed spotlight on the Palestinian issue.

"You've called spade a spade," Ambassador Ramadan said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed Bangladesh's continued support for the State of Palestine and its people.

"We will continue to support the cause of the Palestinian people," he said, adding that he hoped they would get their desired independent statehood.

The Palestine Ambassador said some 60 Palestinian doctors who had received medical education in Bangladesh were now serving the patients in Gaza. 

He said two hundred more Palestinian students were waiting to receive higher education in Bangladesh.

