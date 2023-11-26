Pass rate 78.64 pc in HSC and equivalent exams - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Correspondent : The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have been published. A total of average 78.64 pc passed in the examinations this year. The pass rate was 85.95 percent in the last year.

The results of the (HSC and equivalent examinations of the year of 2023 have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (27 November). .

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over the summery of the results to the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning.

More to follow…