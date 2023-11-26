Pass rate, GPA 5 figure decline in HSC, equivalent exams - Dainikshiksha

The average combined pass rate stood at 78.64 per cent in the results of the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations across Bangladesh, published on Sunday.

The pass rate declined by 7.3 per cent in 2023 while it was 85.95 per cent in 2022.

A total of 92,595 examinees secured Grade Point Average 5 this year. The figure declined from 1,76,282 in 2022.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially published the results virtually from her office and the education minister later addressed a press briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on the results.source: newage