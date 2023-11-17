Payra, Mongla ports advised to hoist danger signal 7 - Dainikshiksha

The maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to hoist danger signal no 7 as the cyclonic storm "Midhili" now lies over NorthWest Bay and adjoining area, according to a BMD special bulletin.

Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist danger signal no. 6.

The cyclonic storm now lies over northwest Bay and adjoining areas and moved north-northeastwards over the same area. It was centered at 9:00am Friday about 415 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 395 kms west-southwest of Coxs' Bazer port, 265 kms southwest of Mongla port and 270 kms southwest of Payra port, according to the special bulletin.

It is likely to move north- northeastwards and may cross Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara by Friday evening, the peririphery of the cyclone may start crossing the coast by Friday noon.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 8 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy 289mm) rainfall with gusty or squally wind persists north bay, their of shore islands, chars and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet above normal astronomical tide, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin said.

Besides, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (89 mm).

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.