PBI to investigate murder case against 24 including Hasina, Quader - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka court today ordered PBI to investigate a murder case filed against 24 persons including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former Transport minister Obaidul Quader for gunning down a man in Rampura on July 19 during the anti-discrimination protest.

The victim’s wife filed the case before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi this morning. The court recorded the plaintiff’s statement and ordered PBI to investigate the case.

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Awami League leaders Kamruzzaman Polash, ABM Siddique has been named ,among others, accused in the case.

According to the case, Amir Hossain was shot dead in front of BTV Bhaban in city’s Rampura area on July 19, as police and miscreants fired over the students and commoners by the directives of the accused.source: bss