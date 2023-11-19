Plants fair at BAU draws enthusiastic response - Dainikshiksha

A plants fair was held at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) on Saturday at its Mymensingh campus.

The first-of-its-kind fair was organized by BAU Plant Lovers, a Facebook group started by the students, on its 6th anniversary, at the BAU TSC's Mini Conference Room.

Impressed by the arrangement, a faculty member already pledged to have a second edition next year

Sanjida Shaki Boishakhi, who organised the fair, said, “Our journey began in 2017 with tree enthusiasts of BAU through a Facebook group. Currently, we have 4,000 members, all actively engaged in agricultural studies and BAU students or graduates. Through our studies in agriculture, we aim to create a deep connection with plants. This was the primary objective behind initiating activities within this group.”

“Our events were previously limited to online platforms. For the first time, on the occasion of the 6th anniversary, we arranged this fair," said Boishakhi.

Dr. Afrina Mustari, assistant professor at the Department of Physiology at BAU, was very encouraging to the students. It was she who declared: "Next year, the fair will be arranged in an open space like the university's helipad or corridor, attracting a large number of visitors.”

Dr Mustari, who also serves as an associate student advisor on the BAU campus, addressed the fair as chief guest. She assured the students that the university administration would always support them in such innovative and intellectual endeavors

The fair consisted of a total of 12 stalls, showcasing nearly 100 species of plants for sale and display. The stalls exhibited various types of plants such as cacti, night queen, astrophytum, gymnocalycium, rebutia, rainbows, golden barrels, succulents, calathea, dragon plants, snake plants, coleus and many more.source: unb