PM arrives in NY to attend 78th UNGA session

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today arrived in New York in USA to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A flight of the British Airways (BA 1593) carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at the JFK International Airport, New York at 10:42 pm (New York time) on September 17 after a four-hour stopover at the Heathrow Airport in London.

Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran received the prime minister at the airport.

Leaders of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies were also present at the airport to welcome her.

Earlier, a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourages departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for London en route to New York at 10:12am (BD time).

On her way, the premier went round every nook and cranny of the Biman Bangladesh flight and exchanged pleasantries with the passengers.

During her stay in New York on September 17-22, she will attend the first day of the high-level General Debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters on September 19 while she will address it on September 22 between 1pm to 2pm local time.

Sheikh Hasina was also invited to join a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 19 as well.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, she will also attend a number of high-level side events including Rohingya and climate change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), universal health, and finance alongside taking part in several bilateral and courtesy meetings.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the curtain raiser press briefing at foreign ministry here on Thursday said, "In her address at the General Debate, the premier will highlight Bangladesh's incredible development advancement, inclusive economic progress, success in the health sector and issues like global peace, security, safe migration, Rohingya crisis and climate justice."

The world leaders are gathering in New York for attending the 78th UNGA session under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all.”

The prime minister is expected to deliver a keynote speech at a high level conference titled "Thought for Food -Collaborating for Food Supply Chain Innovation to accelerate the SDGs" organised by the UNIDO and Deloittte at Rockefeller Center, New York on September 18.

She will also address another conference titled "SDG Summit -Leaders' Dialogue 4 (strengthening integrated policies and public institutions for achieving the SDGs) at the Trusteeship Council Chamber on the same day.

In the evening, the premier is likely to attend a high-level private dinner to mark the United Nations' 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit hosted by Gordon Brown, UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Global Education and WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing and Sarah Brown, Executive Chair of the Global Business Coalition for Education at Lexington Venue, New York.

On September 19, she will also address a High Level Roundtable titled "Towards a Fair International Financial Architecture" convened by the Spanish prime minister and president of the European Council and European Union (EU) at CR-16, UN Headquarters.

On the same day, Sheikh Hasina will also attend a High-Level Side Event on Community Clinic based on Medical Services co-organised by Bangladesh, Antigua and Barbuda, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Chatham House and Suchona Foundation at CR-11, UNHQ.

On September 20, the prime minister will address as keynote speaker along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a High-level Debate on Financing for Development (FfD) titled "Scaling up affordable and accessible international public financing for sustainable development and ensuring efficiency" at the Trusteeship Council Chamber.

On the same day, she will also attend Secretary General's Climate Ambition Summit, High Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Annual Meeting of UNGA Platform of the Women Leaders, High-Level Thematic Session of Climate Ambition Summit alongside signing the agreement under the UN Convention on the law of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ).

On September 21, she will attend a High-Level side event on Rohingya Crisis hosted by Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Malaysia, Turkey, UK, and USA alongside joining Breakfast Summit on "Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea-level Rise" and High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage.

During the visit, UN Secretary-General, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Secretary-General's Genocide Adviser, newly elected International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General and International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General will pay courtesy call on the prime minister.

The Bangladesh premier is likely to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe at Bilateral Booth, UNHQ.

After attending the events, she will leave New York for Washington DC at 9am (New York time) on September 23 where she will stay on 23-29 September.

Then, she will leave Washington DC for London at 10.45pm (Washington time) by a flight (BA-292) of the British Airways on September 29 and will arrive at London's Heathrow Airport at 11am on September 30.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Saida Muna Tasneem will receive her at the airport.

The prime minister will depart from London's Heathrow Airport for Dhaka by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG 208) at 8:35pm (London time) on October 3 and will arrive at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 12:30pm on October 4 (BD time).