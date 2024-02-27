PM asks police to serve people, control terrorism - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the police force to serve the people and play an active role in containing militancy, terrorism and corruption.

"I ask the police force to serve the countrymen. The main motto of the police is to prevent bad people and to protect good ones. We always want the police to earn confidence and trust of the people through their works," she said.

The premier made the remarks while inaugurating the Police Week-2024 in the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines this morning.

She reminded the police force that people first look for shelter to the police if they fall into any danger.

"So, we expect police to work with profound patriotism and they will have more affection for the people," she said.

The prime minister reiterated her commitment to continue drive against the militancy, terrorism, drug abuse and corruption.

"Police force will have to play active role in pursuing the government policy," she said.

She also said it is mandatory to maintain peace and stability for development and prosperity of the country.



The prime minister said the people of Bangladesh will not live by begging to any country rather to move around the globe keeping their heads high with due dignity.

"So, we have to increase our food production and make our economy more developed," she said, reiterating her call to the countrymen to grow more food by cultivating every inch of land.

The premier said they are committed to transforming Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart one by 2041.

"The police force will have to play a special role in the journey of Bangladesh towards prosperity," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to make police a smart, time befitting force equipped with modern technologies due to the new dimension of crimes.

Prior to opening the police week, the prime minister reviewed the parade of the Bangladesh Police riding on an open jeep and took the salute.

Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the police week.

The theme of this year's Police Week is 'Smart police, smart country, Bangladesh is of peace and progress'.

The premier awarded thirty-five policemen Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-bravery) and 60 others President Police Medal (PPM-bravery) in recognition of their courageous work.

In addition, 95 policemen got BPM service medal while 210 PPM service medal as well.

Earlier on her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Mustafizur Rahman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Cabinet members, parliament members and senior government officials were present.

At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played.source: bss