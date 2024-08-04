PM holds meeting with university VCs, college principals & teachers - Dainikshiksha

PM holds meeting with university VCs, college principals & teachers

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a view-exchange meeting with Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of the public and private universities, college principals and teachers at Ganabhaban here tonight.

The meeting was held for nearly three hours from 7:30pm to 10:20pm, PM's Deputy Press Secretray MM Emrul Kayas told .

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation created following the anti-quota movement and the way out to overcome it, he said.

In the meeting, the teachers vowed to work in unison to save the students from the clutches of the evil forces, Emrul said.

