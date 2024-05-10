PM pays glowing tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

She paid homage by placing a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's grave and joined a prayer this morning seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

After laying the wreaths, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a show of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter and Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana and other family members were present.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, reached her ancestral home at Tungipara in Gopalganj by road after crossing the Padma Bridge this morning.

She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka this afternoon.source: bss