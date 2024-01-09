PM pays homage to Bangabàndhu, Bangamata at Dhanmondi, Banani - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina along with her family members today paid glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after her party's absolute victory in the 12th parliamentary election.

She paid the homage by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu inside the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana later also placed seperate wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait.

Daughter of the prime minister Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present.

After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Wazed went to the Banani graveyard and paid rich tributes to Bangamata and other August 15 martyrs here.

After laying the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time.

They also spread flower petals on the graves.

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

At the Banani graveyard, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.source: bss