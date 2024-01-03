PM to address rallies virtually in five districts, one upazila today - Dainikshiksha

PM to address rallies virtually in five districts, one upazila today

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in five districts and one upazila today.

From 3 pm, the AL chief will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here, an AL press release said yesterday.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Gaibandha district of Rangpur division, Rajshahi district and metropolis of Rajshahi division, Tangail district of Dhaka division, Brahmanbaria district of Chattogram division, Cumilla North-South districts and metropolis and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram district.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned and AL leaders as well as activists to make the rallies a success.source: bss

