PM to brief media on UNGA session tomorrow

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow to brief the media about the outcome of her joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

"The press conference will be held at the premier's official Ganabhaban residence at 4pm tomorrow (Friday)," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The prime minister returned home yesterday after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

During her stay in New York and Washington DC from September 17-29, she attended the UNGA session and other high-level side and bilateral events, joined a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the US, and visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

During her stay in the UK from September 30 to October 3, the prime minister also had several courtesy meetings and attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi community in London.source: BSS

