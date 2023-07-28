PM unveils SSC, equivalent results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning unveiled the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2023.

The premier released the results after receiving the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations from Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

he chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.



Now, students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration numbers.



Besides, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.



In that case, they will have to type SSC<>first three letters of the name of education board<>roll number<>exam year in the message option of the mobile phone and send that to 16222.



For example, a student will have to write SSC<>DHA<>ROLL<>YEAR. The results will be sent in answer to the message.



Some 20, 78,216 students – 10,24,980 boys and 10,53,246 girls-- under the 11 education boards sat for the SSC and equivalent examinations-2023. The theoretical exams were held from April 30 to May 23, 2023.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury spoke at the function moderated by Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Secretary Suleman Khan.

Source : BSS