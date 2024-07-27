PM visits victims of mayhem at Pongu Hospital - Dainikshiksha

PM visits victims of mayhem at Pongu Hospital

dainikshiksha desk |

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) popularly known as Pongu Hospital to see the injured victims during countrywide destruction centering the quota reform movement.

The head of the government enquired about the treatment of the injured people, several with severe injuries and assured them of extending all sorts of assistance to ensure their proper treatment.

Nitor Director Prof. Dr. Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the prime minister of the treatment of the victims.

Sheikh Hasina asked the hospital authorities to take all necessary steps for ensuring proper treatment of the injured people.

The prime minister has become emotional after seeing condition of the injured people and tried best to hold back her tears.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana, PM’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah and PM’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present.

The prime minister on Friday afternoon also visited the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and enquired about the condition of the injured who came under terror attacks during “total shutdown" programme enforced for quota reform in the government jobs.source: bss

