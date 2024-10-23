Police camp operations resumed at BRUR - Dainikshiksha

Police camp activities have resumed at the Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) campus after being stopped during the fascist regime last July.

The activities of the police camp on the university campus were stopped after the martyrdom of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a student of the Department of English, in police firing in the anti-discrimination student movement on July 16 last.

Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Dr. Md Showkat Ali formally inaugurated the police camp activities at a simple function held on the campus today, a press release said this evening.

Additional Commissioner of Police of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Md Saifuzzaman Faruqi was present at the function.

Addressing the occasion, the Vice-chancellor said the policemen, who are responsible for law and order in the campus, are members of the university family.

"A cordial relationship will develop with everyone in the university. We should be careful not to repeat the untoward incident that happened on the campus last July," he said.

Saifuzzaman Faruqi said, through starting the activities in the police camp and ensuring the safety of the students in the university, the acceptance of the police should be created among them.

"The previous positive image of the police will be brought back by the police through ensuring a good environment for all on the university campus," Faruqi hoped.

Proctor of the university Dr Md Ferdous Rahman, Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr. Md. Ileas Pramanik, RpMP officers, student representatives and teachers-students of various departments and policemen were present.source: bss