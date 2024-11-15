Portrait of Bangabandhu removed from JU council room - Dainikshiksha

A group of leaders from Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Anti-Discrimination Students Movement today removed a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the council room wall in the university's newly constructed administrative building.

Around 1:00pm, several coordinators of the student-led movement assembled outside the administrative building. They then entered the council room and took down the portrait of Bangabandhu, chanting slogans such as "Mujibbad er godite agun jalo ek sathe, Mujibbad er astana bhenge dao guriye dao" (Light the fire of resistance against Mujibism together, shatter and dismantle the fortresses of Mujibism).

Following this action, the group held a brief rally outside the building.

Touhid Siam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at JU, said, "We had previously issued an ultimatum to the university administration to remove Mujib's portrait from all university offices, but they did not comply. Consequently, we took the initiative ourselves to remove the portrait from the council room in the new administrative building."

"Mujibism will no longer have a place in Bangladesh," he added.

Later, at approximately 3:00pm, a group of students from the "Gono Obbhunthan Rokkha Andolon" held a protest rally, calling for reforms to the university's quota system and the removal of Mujib's portraits from all university offices.

Speaking at the rally, Shoaib Hasan, a student from the Urban and Regional Planning department and an activist with Gono Obbhunthan Rokkha Andolon, said, "Our demands include abolishing the Vice-Chancellor's quota in the Jahangirnagar University admission test, reforming the reserved quota for descendants of university employees, and removing the portraits of Mujib, a symbol of autocracy, from all offices within government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions."

source: the daily star