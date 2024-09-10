Power generation halts at Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant - Dainikshiksha

The Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant in Dinajpur has ceased operations after all three of its power-generating units became non-operational.

This unexpected shutdown has led to severe load shedding in the region, leaving residents grappling with intense heat and disruptions in daily life.

Chief Engineer Abu Bakr Siddiq hoped that the first unit, currently undergoing maintenance, might be back online within a few days, allowing for limited power generation. However, uncertainty remains over the complete restoration of the plant’s operations.

The plant’s third unit, which has a capacity of 275 megawatts, malfunctioned on Monday morning due to mechanical issues, bringing the entire facility to a standstill. The shutdown comes after the second unit, with a capacity of 125 megawatts, went offline earlier this year, and the first unit, also 125 megawatts, was taken out of service for overhauling.

With a total capacity of 525 megawatts, the Barapukuria plant plays a critical role in supplying power to the national grid. However, plant officials are unable to provide a clear timeline for when operations might resume.

The impact of the shutdown is being felt across the Dinajpur region, where prolonged power outages are affecting both households and industries. The lack of electricity is disrupting irrigation-dependent agriculture and other essential services, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents.

Shahjahan, a manager from NESCO’s Rangpur region, confirmed that load shedding is occurring due to the supply shortfall. As the situation unfolds, the residents of Dinajpur remain in anticipation of a resolution.source: newage