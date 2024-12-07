Premier University VC, pro-VC resign amid student protests - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr Anupam Sen, vice-chancellor of Premier University in Chattogram, resigned yesterday amidst ongoing student protests.

Anupam submitted his resignation to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, with the university registrar, Mohammad Iftekhar Munir, receiving the letter. In his resignation, the veteran sociologist cited old age as the reason for stepping down.

In addition to the VC, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Kazi Shamim Sultana, Treasurer Prof Toufiq Syed, Proctor Ahmed Rajib Chowdhury, and Student Welfare and Human Resource Director Khurshidur Rahman also resigned on the same day.

Registrar Iftekhar Munir confirmed the resignations to reporters.

The resignations follow a series of student protests that began on Wednesday under the banner of the "General Students' Anti-Discrimination Movement in Premier University". The protesters demanded the resignation of the VC, Pro-VC, and treasurer. They locked the campus gates for two days and called for a complete shutdown of the university.

The protesting students accused Anupam of bias due to his association as an adviser to the Awami League. Anupam had been serving as the VC of Premier University since 2006, following his retirement from the University of Chittagong.

Source: the daily star