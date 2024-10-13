President for all faiths' unified work to advance country - Dainikshiksha

President for all faiths' unified work to advance country

Dainikshiksha Desk |

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today called on everyone irrespective of their religions and castes to work together to take the country forward.

“Everyone irrespective of religions and castes should work together to advance the country forward”, he said while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja and Bijaya Dashami at Bangabhaban here.

The president said, "The basic message of all religions is welfare of the people. We are all Bangladeshis. All are here interrelated. There is no room for majority or minority here. All are one and belong to the same entity."

He said religious values should be utilised for the welfare of the country and its people.

The non-communal spirit, mutual unity, amity and harmony existing in the culture of Bangladesh will contribute effectively to building a beautiful future and modern country, he said.

source: BSS

