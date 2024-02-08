President for time-befitting, world-standard higher education - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked the university authorities concerned to implement world-standard higher education.

He came up with the call when a delegation of Dhaka University led by its Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr ASM Maqsud Kamal called on him at Bangabhaban here.

During the meeting, the President was apprised by the VC of the overall activities of DU, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS in the afternoon.

The university chancellor put emphasis on the research activities in the university to make country’s higher education meaningful.

The world situation is changing rapidly due to the revolutionary development of information technology (IT), he mentioned.

The President stressed on making students competent and skilled to keep pace with the changing world.

The head of state said the overall education programme, including the curriculum should be adjusted to highlight the skills and abilities of the students in the international arena.

The DU VC informed the president that a master plan has been formulated for the overall development of the university. And it will be implemented in three phases over 15 years, resulting in major changes in the DU’s infrastructural and academic curriculum, he added.

Secretaries concerned to the Bangabhan were present on the occasion.source: bss