President, PM pay homage to language heroes - Dainikshiksha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

Both the Head of the State and the Head of the Government paid homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city at one minute past midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Shaheed Minar premises seven minutes before the clock struck 12 midnight, while President Shahabuddin reached the Central Shaheed Minar three minutes before the zero hour.The President and the Premier proceeded to the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar together in slow pace while playing the historic immortal song on the Amar Ekushey "Amar Vaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February . . . Ami Ki Vulitey Pari ?"President Shahabuddin was the first to lay wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar. Just after the President, the premier placed wreath at the Shaheed Minar.





They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.



Speaker, ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of the three services, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.



Subsequently, flanked by cabinet members and senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.



Later, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.



Earlier, on arrival at the Shaheed Minar, the President was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor ASM Maksud Kamal.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament GM Quader also placed a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.Later, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police, the ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, the heads of different international organizations, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), war-wounded freedom fighters and Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA), among others, placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot with flowers in hands and humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February" to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.source: bss