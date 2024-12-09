Primary school headmaster suspended for sexually harassing 5th graders - Dainikshiksha

The headmaster of a government primary school in Jashore has been temporarily suspended for sexually harassing female fifth graders at his institution.

Paritosh Kumar Roy was suspended after the charges against him were proven. His dismissal order was issued by Shafiqur Islam, deputy director of Khulna Divisional primary education office, as per school sources.

This disciplinary action was taken after some students reported the incident to some other teachers, including Senior Assistant Teacher Shahnaz Parveen, after which a written complaint was filed by 12 students with Jashore Sadar upazila and district primary education offices.

According to the complaints, Paritosh touched the girls inappropriately and even tried to touch their private areas. The students accused him of continuous harassment and creating an uncomfortable atmosphere in the classroom.

Following this, a committee, comprising three assistant upazila education officers—Asaduzzaman, Munni Akhter, and Nahida Akhter—was formed to probe the allegations. The committee, upon questioning the students, parents, teachers, and other staff, found the allegations to be true.

"The principal used to often call girls to his room and touch their private parts. The matter was found to be true during the investigation," said Shahnaz, adding that due action has been taken against him.

As per the order, Paritosh will have to attend Jashore Sadar Upazila Education Office during the suspension and is not permitted to leave his residence.

Source: the daily star