Primary schools open tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

The government primary schools across the country except 12 city corporations and the municipalities of Narsingdi district will resume academic activities tomorrow.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued earlier, district primary education officers, if needed, can take decisions on the timing of the schooling considering the duration of the curfew in their areas concerned.

Earlier on July 16, the government closed all primary educational institutes till further notice, due to the situation centering the quota reform movement.source: bss