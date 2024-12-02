Primary students to get all books in Jan: adviser - Dainikshiksha

Primary and mass education adviser professor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder said that primary level students would receive 100 per cent textbooks in January, but there would be no celebrations before.

‘There are questions about the quality of teachers, recruited before nationalisation of primary schools in 2013. However, the physical infrastructures of primary schools and general quality of teachers have improved,’ he said.

The adviser was talking to local reporters at the inauguration ceremony of a two-day workshop, organised by the Directorate of Primary Education on the RDRS premises in Rangpur Sunday afternoon.

Director general of the directorate of primary education Md Abdul Hakim, its Rangpur divisional deputy director Md Azizur Rahman and assistant director Nazrul Islam were present.

Later, Bidhan Ranjan attended the workshop titled ‘Fifth Phase Primary Education Development Programme’, organised by the department of primary education, as chief guest.

‘We’ve our own training programme. So, if a teacher has potential, then there is an opportunity to train him or her to improve performance,’ he said.

‘The fifth grade students should be able to do simple calculations, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division and works are going towards that goal,’ he said.

‘While visiting different government primary schools in Nilphamari and Rangpur, I spoke to the teachers and students there. The school infrastructure is good, well-equipped, but attendance is not 100 per cent.’

‘I hope that primary school students will get 100 per cent of the new textbooks in January. We may not be able to give them away with a festival like in the past,’ he continued.

He said that there was no significant change in the syllabus in the primary school.

‘However, we have made some changes in the books for the third, fourth and fifth grades. Our fourth and fifth grade textbooks will reflect the uprising of the students and the public in the form of various stories and pictures,’ he added.

Source: Newage