Primary textbooks to be distributed timely: Salehuddin - Dainikshiksha

Adviser for the ministries of finance and commerce Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday affirmed that the government would ensure distribution of free textbooks among primary students in due time.

‘We’ve taken an important decision today [Tuesday]. We’ve given clearance for printing, binding and supplying of textbooks for primary school students so that they can get such books in due time. We’ll ensure that,’ he said.

The adviser made the comments while talking to the reporters after chairing the fifth meeting of the adviser council committee on government purchase in this year at secretariat.

The directorate of primary education under the ministry of primary and mass education would procure textbooks, including printing, binding and supply works, for classes 1, 2 and 3 in 20 packages under 88 lots for the academic year 2025 with a cost of Tk 147.98 crore.

When asked about the standard of paper and printing of new textbooks, Salehuddin said that they would not compromise on the standard of such textbooks as highest possible standard would be pursued.

He said that the meeting preferred using the paper of Karnaphuli Paper Mills since it was of good standard.

The adviser also said that the ministry of primary and mass education had been suggested to monitor the entire procedure even they had been suggested to monitor the process also at local level.

Replying to another question whether the new book distribution programme, also known as Boi Utsab, would be held on January 1, 2025, Salehuddin said that he was not sure whether the Boi Utsab would be held or not, but assured that the students would get textbooks during that time.source: newage