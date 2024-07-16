Private univ students block roads in Dhaka seeking quota reform - Dainikshiksha

Students of several private universities, including the North South University and the BRAC University on Tuesday blocked the roads in Badda, Merul Badda and Bashundhar areas of Bangladesh capital Dhaka demanding quota reform.

BRAC University students blocked one side of the road at about 10:30am.

Meanwhile, NSU students are protesting by blocking the road in front of the campus in Bashundhara residential area. Police are present in Merul Badda and Bashundhara areas.

Badda to Kuril Highway road is closed due to students' blockade.

Due to the student protest, the public transport towards Banshree and Abul Hotel got stuck for a long time. As a result, people are traveling through Hatiriheel as an alternative route.

Badda police station sub-inspector Mozzamel Haque told reporters that the students began protest by blocking the road after 10:30am.

Road traffic from Rampura to Kuril Highway is completely closed due to students’ agitation.

However, the road from Merul Badda to Rampura is partially open.

IUBAT, Independent University, United International University, State University of Bangladesh and Dhaka International University students also joined the protest.source: newage