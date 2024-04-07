Probe body fails to file report after 22 days - Dainikshiksha

The probe committee formed following the death of a Jagannath University student over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct which caused a student protest is yet to file its report 22 days after the incident.

The committee was asked to submit its report immediately.

The committee members said on Saturday that they were uncertain about when they would submit the report.

Some of the protesting students said that after the Eid vacation they would resume their movement demanding justice for the student.

Fairuz Abontika, a 13th batch law student, committed suicide at her village home in Cumilla on the night of March 15 after posting a status on her Facebook account, holding classmate Raihan Siddique Amman and the university assistant proctor Din Islam responsible for her death.

In the post, she brought allegations of sexual harassment against her classmate Amman and accused Din Islam of verbally abusing her in favour of Amman.

Soon after her death, students across the country started protests demanding justice for Abontika.

Currently, they both are in jail in a case filed in this regard.

On March 16, the university authorities formed a five-member probe committee asking it to submit it report immediately to the vice-chancellor.

Professor Md Zakir Hossain, Jagannath University Teachers’ Association president and the probe committee convener, told New Age on Saturday that they were waiting for some information from the police to complete the probe report.

‘We sent letter to the Cumilla police to give us the post-mortem report and call list, screenshots of Abontika’s gallery, messenger and WhatsApp texts,’ he said.

He said that the police informed them that they were yet to get the autopsy report.

‘Once we will get these we will submit the report as now we cannot file an incomplete report,’ the professor said, adding that at present he could not give a date as to when they would submit the report.

The university vice-chancellor professor, Sadeka Halim, declined to talk over the phone.

The university, meanwhile, went into Eid vacation from April 5 till April 15.

One of the protesting students, Shariful Islam Sabit, said that after the vacation they would resume their movement demanding justice for Abontika.

'The probe committee should submit the report by now,' he added.