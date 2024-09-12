Prof ABM Badruzzaman appointed as Buet VC - Dainikshiksha

The government has appointed Dr Abu Borhan Mohammad Badruzzaman, Professor of Civil Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) as its new Vice-Chancellor (VC).

The Ministry of Education issued a notification on Thursday in this regard saying that he will be appointed for a four-year term.

Dr Badruzzaman will receive the same salary and allowances as his current position and will reside on the campus full-time.

The President, also the Chancellor of the university, can revoke the appointment if necessary, said the notification.

Besides, Dr. Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, has been appointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Buet for four years.The Education Ministry issued another notification in this regard on Thursday.