Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan appointed BAU VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan appointed BAU VC

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan from the Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) has been appointed as the 26th Vice-Chancellor of the university for next four years.

The Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard on Thursday,Bhuiyan previously served as the Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and the Convenor of the Dean's Council at BAU.

He has also held the position of President of the university's branch of the Agriculturalist Association of Bangladesh (AAB) and has been an elected representative of the university's teachers' association on several occasions.

Jahangirnagar University (JU) got two new pro-Vice-Chancellors and a Treasurer yesterday. - dainik shiksha Jahangirnagar University (JU) got two new pro-Vice-Chancellors and a Treasurer yesterday. Prof Muhammad Yahya Akhtar made CU VC - dainik shiksha Prof Muhammad Yahya Akhtar made CU VC Dr Rezaul Karim appointed as JnU VC - dainik shiksha Dr Rezaul Karim appointed as JnU VC People to get benefit of giving magistracy power to army: Home Adviser - dainik shiksha People to get benefit of giving magistracy power to army: Home Adviser SUST gets new VC, Pro-VC, and Treasurer - dainik shiksha SUST gets new VC, Pro-VC, and Treasurer please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.006417989730835