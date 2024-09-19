Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan appointed BAU VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof AK Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan from the Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) has been appointed as the 26th Vice-Chancellor of the university for next four years.

The Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard on Thursday,Bhuiyan previously served as the Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and the Convenor of the Dean's Council at BAU.

He has also held the position of President of the university's branch of the Agriculturalist Association of Bangladesh (AAB) and has been an elected representative of the university's teachers' association on several occasions.