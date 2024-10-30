Prof Dr Nazmul Ahsan joins KAU as new VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Dr Nazmul Ahsan from Department of Fisheries and Marine Resource Technology Discipline of Khulna University today joined Khulna Agricultural University (KAU) as its new Vice-Chancellor (VC).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also Chancellor of the Public University, appointed him as new VC of KAU on Tuesday.

Prof Ahsan sought cooperation of all the teachers, officers, employees and students for smoothly running the KAU's academic and research activities.

He also expressed his firm determination to turning the university into a centre of excellence in the country.

source: BSS