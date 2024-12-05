Prof Dr Sheikh Shariful Alam joins as Pro-VC in KUET - Dainikshiksha

Today, Professor Dr Shariful Alam joined Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) as the pro-vice-chancellor.

A KUET press release said he was appointed as KUET pro-VC by the president of Bangladesh, who is also the chancellor of the universities, for a four-year term.

Dr Shariful Alam was also a professor at the University's Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

He had also served as head of the ECE department, and general secretary of KUET teachers association.

Besides, he is the members of various organizations including Engineers Institution of Bangladesh.

Dr Alam published more than 42 refereed publications, including some Web of Science and Scopus-indexed journals on fields like research documents, ECE, and book chapters, added to the release.

Professor Dr Shariful Alam joined as a lecturer of the department of ECE in 2004 and was promoted to assistant, associate and full professor in 2007, 2015 and 2017 accordingly.

Source: BSS