Prof Jahangir resigns as RUET VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Jahangir Alam has resigned from the postof Vice-chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology(RUET) showing his personal ground.

On August 31 (Saturday), he sent his resignation letter to the Chancellor.Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, registrar-in-charge of RUET, confirmed the issue today

(Sunday) saying VC Jahangir Alam sent his resignation letter to the

Chancellor showing his family reasons.Arif Chowdhury also received a copy of the resignation letter.

He said the senior among the deans can discharge duties as VC now. But,

a decision is yet to be taken who will perform the duty.He, however, hoped that the decision would be finalized shortly.Earlier on August 20 last, Professor Jahangir Alam joined RUET as its VC

after the post remained vacant for over one-year. Prior to the new assignment, he was in the Department of Civil Engineering atChattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).

Source:BSS