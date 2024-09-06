Prof Kamrul Ahsan made JU VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Kamrul Ahsan made JU VC

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, a professor of the Department of Philosophy at Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university.

 In line with the Article 11 (2) of the Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, the Chancellor of the university, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, appointed Prof Kamrul Ahsan as vice-chancellor of the university on a temporary period, said a notification signed by deputy secretary of Ministry of Education Md Shahinur Islam.
 
The appointment will be effective from the date of joining the vice-chancellor's position.source: bss

