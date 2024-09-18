Prof Muhammad Yahia made acting VC of Chittagong University - Dainikshiksha

Prof Muhammad Yahia made acting VC of Chittagong University

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Professor Dr Muhammad Yahia Akhtar, a retired professor from the Department of Political Science at Chittagong University (CU), has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.

In recent days, students had been protesting for a quick appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

Previously, on August 12, facing demands for the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and other administrative officials, VC Prof Dr. Md. Abu Taher and two Pro-Vice-Chancellors, Professor Benu Kumar Dey and Professor Sekandar Chowdhury, resigned.

Since then, Chittagong University has been without administration for more than a month.

source:UNB

