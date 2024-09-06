Prof Saleh Naquib joins RU as new VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib today joined Rajshahi University (RU) as its new Vice-chancellor.

Earlier, Chancellor of the public university and President Md. Shahabuddin appointed Prof Saleh Naquib, a teacher of the department of physics of the university, as VC.

Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik, Registrar Dr Sheikh Saad Ahmed, faculty deans, department chairmen, office heads and a large number of students, teachers, officers and employees were present at the time of joining the new VC this afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion,VC Prof Saleh Naquib sought cooperation of all the teachers, officers, employees and students for making the RU's academic and research activities uninterrupted.

He also expressed his firm determination for turning the university into a centre of excellence in the country.

Prof Naquib expected constructive criticism for discharging his duties properly.source: bss