Prof SM Hasan Talukder made RUB VC - Dainikshiksha

Dr SM Hasan Talukder, professor of Law Department of Dhaka University (DU), has been appointed as the new Vice- Chancellor (VC) of Rabindra University, Bangladesh (RUB).

The Ministry of Education issued a notice in this regard, said an official release received here today.

Prof SM Hasan Talukder was appointed upon approval by the President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university, under Section 10 (1) of the Rabindra University, Bangladesh Act-2016, the release added.source: bss