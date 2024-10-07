Professionalism most important pillar of media freedom: Nahid - Dainikshiksha

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam said on Monday professionalism of journalists is the most important pillar of media freedom, stressing that media workers financial issues need to be addressed to ensure their dignity.

“We want to look forward and see how we can take journalism towards professionalism so that our youths and talented people feel interested about this profession,” he said while addressing a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) Director General Faruk Wasif, among others, spoke at the discussion titled ‘Mass Media’s Reforms: Why and How?’ which was organised by Media Support Network.

The Adviser said the editors and the owners “kind of oppose” it when the issue of wage board for the media comes up.

He said there are multi-level stakeholders in the media and a common thing is that some media houses do not pay salaries properly.

“It is very common, I understand. This should be resolved to maintain professionalism and ensure their dignity,” said the Adviser.



He said the organisations that represent the journalists should work in the interest of working journalists.

Nahid said they need to reach a consensus taking all stakeholders onboard to resolve the issues in the media industry.

He also questioned the role of media during the students movement and said they did not see the role that media played during 90s upsurge.

The Adviser said there could be a big case study on the role of media that it played during the recent movement with a bias-free discussion.

He said there was no resistance from journalists during the July revolution and therefore their role was questionable. “Much information on the movement was not aired on electronic media. It is a matter of discussion.”

Nahid said the media reform commission will be announced after holding meetings with all stakeholders.

Earlier, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus told top editors of the country that he wants the media to function with full freedom, and write without any hesitation if the interim government makes any mistake.

Quoting the Chief Adviser, his Press Secretary Alam said Prof Yunus reiterated that he believes in media freedom and the interim government wants to see a vibrant media landscape.