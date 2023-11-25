Professor Kashem made first Teesta University VC - Dainikshiksha

Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University Professor Dr M Abul Kashem has been appointed as the first VC of Teesta University, Rangpur.

"As per approval of Chancellor of the university and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the appointment was made," a circular signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Education Dr. Md. Farhad Hossain on Thursday confirmed the appointment.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin has appointed Professor Abul Kashem as the first VC of Teesta University, the first ever private university in Rangpur, for the next four-year term as per clause 31(1) of the Private University Act, 2010.

The four-year term appointment will be effective from the date of joining and Professor Abul Kashem will conduct his responsibility as per the Private University Act, 2010.



Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Teesta University Md Asraful Alam Alamin said the admission process for first year degree (honours) courses and academic activities will begin from January next in seven disciplines.

"The seven disciplines are: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Information and Communication Engineering (ICE), Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Agriculture andVeterinary Science," he said.Besides, the university will simultaneously launch courses on Master of Business Administration for graduates and professionals.source: bss