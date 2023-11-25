Professor Kashem made first Teesta University VC - Dainikshiksha

Professor Kashem made first Teesta University VC

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University Professor Dr M Abul Kashem has been appointed as the first VC of Teesta University, Rangpur.

"As per approval of Chancellor of the university and President Mohammed  Shahabuddin, the appointment was made," a circular signed by Deputy Secretary  of the Ministry of Education Dr. Md. Farhad Hossain on Thursday confirmed the  appointment. 
 
President Mohammed Shahabuddin has appointed Professor Abul Kashem as the first VC of Teesta University, the first ever private university in Rangpur,  for the next four-year term as per clause 31(1) of the Private University  Act, 2010.

The four-year term appointment will be effective from the date of joining and  Professor Abul Kashem will conduct his responsibility as per the Private University Act, 2010.
 
Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Teesta University Md Asraful Alam Alamin  said the admission process for first year degree (honours) courses and academic activities will begin from January next in seven disciplines.


 
"The seven disciplines are: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE),  Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Information and Communication Engineering (ICE), Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Agriculture and 
Veterinary Science," he said.
 
Besides, the university will simultaneously launch courses on Master of Business Administration for graduates and professionals.source: bss

BNP to enforce another spell of 48-hour blockade from Sunday - dainik shiksha BNP to enforce another spell of 48-hour blockade from Sunday UGC asks IIUC for explanation - dainik shiksha UGC asks IIUC for explanation 10 Khulna University students punished for violating discipline - dainik shiksha 10 Khulna University students punished for violating discipline Second day of sixth blockade called by BNP, allies underway - dainik shiksha Second day of sixth blockade called by BNP, allies underway Israel, Hamas truce and hostage release delayed - dainik shiksha Israel, Hamas truce and hostage release delayed Alhaj Anwar Hossain Trust Fund established at DU - dainik shiksha Alhaj Anwar Hossain Trust Fund established at DU please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0045778751373291