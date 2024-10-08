PSC chairman, 12 members resign - Dainikshiksha

Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Md Sohrab Hossain, along with its 12 members, has submitted their resignation letters.

Sohrab handed over his resignation letter to the PSC secretary on Tuesday afternoon, said Matiur Rahman, the public relations officer of the PSC.

This resignation follows comments made by Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, regarding the need for PSC reforms.

He emphasised that recruitment exams for job candidates should begin this week and stressed that the priorities of the youth leading the uprising should not be forgotten.Sohrab Hossain was appointed as the PSC chairman on September 16, 2020.

An officer from the 1984 batch of the BCS administration cadre, Sohrab has held significant positions, including secretary of the Ministry of Education and rector of the BCS Administration Academy.